April 18-23rd Homestand Recap

April 25, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Lake Elsinore Storm News Release







The Lake Elsinore Storm took the field for their first six-game homestand of the year and exited on Sunday evening with a 3-3 series split, two stadium sellouts, and hours of entertainment. Here's everything you need to know about what occurred at The Diamond last week

Trivia Tuesday Presented by Toyota: On the first Trivia Tuesday of the year, there was LIVE trivia played on the Oscar Tortola Party Deck as there will be all season long. The grand prize winner was awarded with a FREE suite night this season courtesy of the Oscar Tortola Group. In the game, For the second time in three games, the Storm had an MLB starter on the mound but this time, it was Padres reliever, Drew Pomeranz. He would need just 11 pitches to get through his first and only inning of work which included a lazy pop fly to left field, a PFP grounder back to the mound, and a strikeout. The Storm would ultimately win a wild ride of a baseball game by a score of 11-7 with 25 combined hits.

Score: 11-7

Attendance: 1,343

Woof Wednesday Presented by What's Barking Premium Dog Treats: Barks returned to the ballpark on April 19th for one of our favorite daily promotions, Woof Wednesday! Every Wednesday our fans can bring their dogs, cats, pigs, alpacas, or any other furry friend to the ballpark for just 1 additional dollar! After an undefeated (4-0) start at home, the Storm finally lost their first home game of the season by a lopsided score of 8-1 on Wednesday night to the Modesto Nuts. Despite their seven combined hits and three extra-base hits, their eleven strikeouts and 1-11 line with runners in scoring position kept them scoreless through the first seven innings of play. By then, they found themselves in an eight-run hole with the majority of the runs coming in the 7th inning with Thomas Balboni Jr. on the mound.

Score: 1-8

Attendance: 1,201

Thursday Bites Presented by Shamrock Foods Company: Thursday nights at the ballpark now include much more than our $30 all-you-can-drink option! Now, if you purchase your tickets to a Thursday night game, you will get TWO free food samples from local restaurants! Last week, Urbn Market and Hardway Wings were at The Diamond to give free food to our fans! But that wasn't the only promotion available to our fans last Thursday. Our fans could also receive a free soda if they brought in recyclable cans for Earth Day and every person who entered the ballpark was given a "2023 Storm Fan Card" as part of our Storm The Lake ON US promotion this year! In the ballgame, the Storm were simply victims of poor luck on some occasions with several hard-hit balls inexplicably finding the mitts of Modesto Nuts defenders. Balls hit on a line never finding their way to the ground due to perfect positioning and baseball happenstance. However, that's how some games are and the lack of extra-base or consecutive hits were the true inciting factors in another poor offensive effort.

Score: 0-5

Attendance: 839

951 Night: On a night to celebrate the place everyone in our community calls home, there was a pre-game car show in the parking lot, a local Little League parade, and local officials throwing out the first pitch. For the Storm, after two consecutive losses and in need of a win, the 39th overall pick, Robby Snelling, stepped on the mound and twirled a gem tonight in a 7-1 Lake Elsinore Storm win. He would go through five innings of work, allowing only one earned run, just as the two previous starters did before him, giving up three hits, and striking out six batters. This lone run would come off the bat of Colin Davis on a home run to left field. This trip around the bags succeeded a towering, two RBI home run from Anthony Vilar, his second over the daunting Ad Monster in right field and his third home run of the season.

Score: 7-1

Attendance: 4,835

The Show: For the second time ever at The Diamond, Storm Baseball hosted "The Show". A brand new ballpark experience where you ticket gives you early access to the ballpark, all you can eat from gates open until the middle of the first, nonstop pre-game entertinment, a live Pep Band, and a full nine innings of fun. The game, however, wasn't as much fun as was had in the stands. The main damage came in the top of the 7th inning. With Dylan Nedved navigating through his second inning of work, after forcing a groundout to Curtis Washington Jr, a single from Gabe Moncada brought Josh Hood to the plate who hit his 6th double of the season. A Batista triple would clear the bases and snatch the two-run lead. Three consecutive hits and two doubles would balloon the lead to five, matching the number of runs scored in the inning.

Score: 5-8

Attendance: 839

Sunday Runday: On the first Sunday of the year, Lake Elsinore celebrated with it's second sellout of the season and a massive Little League parade. Every Sunday this season the kids in attendance will run the show by having the option to sign-up to shadow one of our employees in the stadium and participate in our post-game Kids Run The Bases! Hundreds of Little Leaguers took the opportunity for the most joyful game of the season. That joy spread like laughter onto the field as the Storm took home the win and the series split. With the score remaining tied in the bottom of the 8th, Samuel Zavala would take the plate and launch an opposite field home run over the left field wall to break the tie and put the Storm three outs away from victory. Luckily, they would add more runs to their final tally. Fabian would single yet again, allowing a Doersching double to bring him home, and finally, Wyatt Hoffman would get a sharply hit grounder through the left side to bring Doersching and Lake Elsinore's sixth run across the plate.

