Fresno Comes Back for Walk-off Win in Game Two

August 22, 2024 - California League (CalL)

FRESNO, Calif. - A late rally for the Grizzlies gave them a walk-off win in the bottom 10th on Wednesday night, evening the six-game series at a game apiece.

Stockton led 3-1 going into the bottom of the eighth, but Fresno scored twice to tie the game before winning in extras.

Starter Jackson Finley got out of a bases-loaded jam in the very first inning, including fielding a high-chopper himself in front of the mound and calmly flicking the ball home to get a force for the second out. Finley got into trouble in the fifth inning as well, and allowed an RBI double for Caleb Hobson for a 1-0 Grizzlies lead.

Jake Pfennigs came in and retired three-straight batters with a little help from Darlyn Montero, who made two great defensive plays, including a diving stop on a liner down the line. Montero led off the sixth with a base hit to center, and Joshua Kuroda-Grauer singled into right center to put two aboard to start the inning.

Cameron Leary would tie the game at 1-1 with a sac fly to deep left, and the Ports kept the rally going from there. Rodney Green Jr. singled through the right side and then stole second base (6) to put two runners in scoring position with two outs. Nick Schwartz singled up the middle to score both runners and put Stockton ahead 3-1, and extend his on-base streak to 20 games.

The next two batters walked to load the bases, but reliever Brady Hill struck out Myles Naylor to end the threat. It stayed 3-1 until the eighth, when Camilo Hernandez finally allowed a run as a member of the Ports in his sixth game. He had only walked two batters in his previous appearances, but walked three in the eighth, and allowed a two-RBI single through the left side for Brad Cumbest to tie the game at 3-3.

In the 10th, the Ports lost the automatic runner on a pick off, before two fly outs ended the inning. A double into the left-center gap for Tevin Tucker off Yunior Tur scored the automatic runner at second, Felix Tena, for the Grizzlies' walk-off win.

UP NEXT:

The Grizzlies will start RHP Ismael Luciano against the Ports 19-year-old phenom RHP Steven Echavarria for another 6:50 PM first pitch.

California League Stories from August 22, 2024

