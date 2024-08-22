Quakes Back in Gear, Blow Out Storm

August 22, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes ended their five-game losing streak on Thursday night, using a six-run seventh to fuel a 9-2 win over the Lake Elsinore Storm at LoanMart Field.

Zyhir Hope went 3-for-3 and reached base five times, capping his night with an eighth-inning homer to help halt Lake Elsinore's three-game win streak.

With the game scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, the Rancho offense got some help from Lake Elsinore pitching and defense. A bases-loaded walk from Braian Salazar (0-1) forced home Elijah Hainline to put Rancho ahead to stay. An error allowed two more runs to score and Rancho eventually capped the inning with a two-run single from Oswaldo Osorio, as they built a 6-0 advantage.

After Lake Elsinore got two back off eventual winner Dilan Figueredo (1-0), the Quakes went back to work, as Hope launched his eighth homer of the year, while Samuel Munoz and Cameron Decker each chipped in with a run-scoring hit, rounding out the scoring at 9-2.

Quakes' starter Hyun-Seok Jang pitched a career-high four innings, holding the Storm scoreless without a hit.

The Quakes (29-22, 59-56) have not yet named a starter for Friday's game against the Storm, but Lake Elsinore is expected to go with Ian Koenig (1-3) at 6:30pm.

On Friday, fans will enjoy a Family RV Family Feast Night, with $2 hot dogs, $1 Pepsi products and $1 Ice Cream Sandwiches. In addition, 1,500 fans will get a 90's-style Quakes hat, thanks to U.S. Bank. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

California League Stories from August 22, 2024

