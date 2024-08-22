Storm Rally Late For Win Over Quakes

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm rallied from three different deficits, scoring twice in the ninth inning to take a 7-5 win over the Quakes on Wednesday night at LoanMart Field.

A two-run ninth against reliever Noah Ruen (3-2) gave the Storm their first lead of the game, sending the Quakes to their fifth straight loss, their longest skid of the second half.

Alejandro Lugo (5-1), who pitched three scoreless innings, worked a 1-2-3 ninth to wrap up the Storm's third straight victory overall.

Rancho led 1-0, 3-1 and 5-3, but saw the Storm tie the game on all three occasions.

The Quakes finished with just three hits, including one from Dodger rehabbing outfielder Chris Taylor, who went 1-for-3 with a walk, making his 2-for-7 in two games this week for Rancho.

With the loss, the Quakes (28-22, 58-56) are now one game out of first place with 16 to play in the season.

On Thursday, Rancho will send Hyun-Seok Jang (0-1) to the mound against Lake Elsinore's Maikel Miralles (1-2) in game three of the six-game series.

Wednesday will be Raising Cane's Bark in the Ballpark, as four-legged friends are welcome with the purchase of a $3 Pet Pass. Game time is 6:30pm. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

