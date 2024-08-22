Walk-off Win

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (22-28, 60-55) walked-off on the Stockton Ports (16-34, 42-72) 4-3 in 10 innings Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies enjoyed both their eighth comeback claws and walk-off win of the 2024 season thanks to their #8 Tevin Tucker. Fresno improved to 9-5 in extras (4-1 at home) and moved to 9-5 in one-run games at Chukchansi Park (11-15 overall). The Grizzlies are now 79-31 all-time versus the Ports with an 18-8 record this year. The 18 victories against Stockton are now tied for the fourth-most wins against an opponent in Grizzlies' single-season history. Thanks to Modesto's walk-off win against San Jose, the Grizzlies now sit seven games back of the Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with 16 contests left to play (with six against one another).

Fresno grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth when Caleb Hobson ripped a double down the left field line, adding Brad Cumbest. Stockton snuck ahead 3-1 in the top of the sixth from a Cameron Leary sacrifice fly and Nick Schwartz two-RBI single up the middle. In the bottom of the eighth, the Grizzlies knotted the contest at three when Cumbest swatted a two-out, two-RBI single to left field. After trading zeroes in the ninth, the teams went into extra frames. The Ports did not score in the top of the 10th, giving the Grizzlies a huge opportunity in the bottom of the inning. With the automatic runner in Felix Tena at second, Tucker tried bunting him over, but failed on two attempts. Tucker redeemed himself two pitches later, spanking a game-winning single to left-center, halting the Grizzlies four-game losing skid.

Fresno's lineup tallied four runs on eight hits, eight walks and two Stockton errors. Aidan Longwell reached base three times at the top of the lineup, whopping two singles. Kelvin Hidalgo supplied a double and single in his second straight multi-hit game since joining the Grizzlies. Tucker found his way on four times, drawing three walks before playing hero with the single. Cumbest, who was riding an 0-for-25 stretch, got on base three times, which included two hits. Stockton's offense mustered eight hits (all singles) with Joshua Kuroda-Grauer contributing three of the rips.

Grizzlies' southpaw Stu Flesland III did not factor in the decision after a career-high five shutout innings. Flesland III allowed two hits and one walk while fanning five. Four of those five strikeouts were within five batters between the second and third frames. Hunter Mann was tagged with a blown save after a rough start to the sixth. Brady Hill, Konner Eaton and Fidel Ulloa (1-1, win) were unbelievable down the stretch for Fresno. The trio combined for four and one-third scoreless innings, permitting three total batters. Ulloa's first professional triumph came from a pickoff of the automatic runner at second in the top of the 10th, plus getting his old college teammate in Tommy White to flyout.

Ports' righty Jackson Finley tossed four innings of one-run ball, issuing a career-worst five walks. Jake Pfennigs secured three spotless frames, whiffing three batters. Camilo Hernandez was handed a blown save in the eighth and Yunior Tur suffered the setback after the winning run came in on his watch.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Tevin Tucker (1-2, RBI, R, 3 BB; walk-off 1B)

- LF Brad Cumbest (2-3, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- LHP Stu Flesland III (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- SS Joshua Kuroda-Grauer (3-4, R, BB)

- C Nick Schwartz (1-4, 2 RBI)

- RHP Jake Pfennigs (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

On Deck:

Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Stockton Ports at Fresno Grizzlies

Stockton RHP Steven Echavarria (0-4, 5.82) vs. Fresno RHP Ismael Luciano (2-0, 5.68)

On That Fres-Note:

Since July 1 (40 games), the losing team between the Grizzlies and their opponent have scored five runs or less. Since July 30 (19 games), the losing team between the Grizzlies and their opponent have scored three runs or less.

