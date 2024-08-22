Nuts Walk It off in Extra Innings

In another thrilling extra-inning contest at John Thurman Field, the Nuts edged out the Giants 4-3 in a ten-inning battle that kept fans on the edge of their seats. LF Tai Peete walked it off with a tenth inning two out single, scoring SS Carter Dorighi. It was Dorighi's RBI single in the 7th that tied the game up and sent us into extras. Both teams were vying for a crucial win, with the Giants leading the CAL North and the Nuts closely trailing in second place, in what could be a potential playoff preview.

The Giants took an early lead, but the Nuts quickly matched the intensity, leading to a closely contested game. San Jose got going in the opening frame as RF Lisbel Diaz led the game off with a single and later scored on a 1B Guillermo Williamson RBI single. Modesto countered with a couple of runs of their own in the first inning when Tai Peete doubled, scoring CF Carlos Jimenez. 3B Luis Suisbel added his Cal League leading 77th RBI to tie the game at 2-2.

On the offensive side, the Giants struggled to convert opportunities, leaving 13 runners on base. C Drew Cavanaugh was a standout performer with 2 hits, and an RBI. Williamson and CF Cesar Quintas also contributed with key hits and RBIs, though the team's performance with runners in scoring position was less than ideal, going 2-for-13 in those situations. Meanwhile, the Nuts had a more efficient approach, going 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position, led by Peete who had 2 RBIs and a crucial double.

The game saw strong defensive plays from both sides, but errors were costly. The Giants' Williamson made a fielding error that contributed to the Nuts' run-scoring opportunities, while the Nuts' Suisbel also had a notable throwing error. In the end, the Nuts' bullpen proved to be the difference-maker, with RHP Jesse Wainscott closing out the game effectively and ultimately picking up the win.

