Freedom Return Home for Weekend Set with Miners

FLORENCE, Ky. - After a three-game mid-week set in Washington, PA, the Florence Freedom , presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, will return home to host the Southern Illinois Miners for a weekend series at UC Health Stadium beginning on Friday.

Florence (5-4) has not lost a home series yet this season, and will need the support of their home faithful as they continue their surge towards the top of the West Division standings in this battle between two bitter rivals. Beyond the thrills of a weekend full of meaningful baseball, the Freedom are again poised to deliver a fun-filled three days with a trio of exciting promotions at UC Health Stadium!

Friday, May 24

Dudes invite your daughters out to a baseball game! The event includes a Princess meet 'n greet on the concourse throughout the stadium followed by a complimentary family photo station courtesy of Pawsat Pro Photo, a live DJ for dancing on the field post-game and then the night concludes with a spectacular firework show denoted by Elite Pyrotechnics.

All fans will receive a McDonald's Extra Value Meal Voucher that is good at any northern Ky. Location! Gates open at 5:05 p.m., then an hour later at 6:05 p.m. is game time as well as the Princess Meet n' Greets. The Photo station will be available from 6:05-8:05 p.m., soon followed by the dance on the field at 9:05 p.m. with the firework show ending the night at 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Pokémon YouTuber, Real Breaking Nate, will be at the game as we make Pokeballs on the concourse! Enjoy "Booster pack" giveaways and trivia, as well as having the opportunity to take photos with Pokémon character cosplays!

Gates open at 5:05 p.m. with game-time set for 6:05 p.m. Be sure to come out and post some selfies with your favorite Pokémon characters!

After the game, kids 12 and under can play kickball on the field, under the supervision of our Freedom interns. Kickball does require a wristband for entrance (kids zone, hospitality or purchased at the field entrance post-game for $2).

Rockin' Saturdays, presented by Kerry Toyota, are back! Every Saturday night game at UC Health Stadium will feature some of the area's best musical talent, performing live in a post-game concert! Taking the stage this Saturday night, Lexy Dunn and The Grit Gang!

Sunday, May 26

Family Sundays, presented by Heritage Bank, is a perfect opportunity for the family to come to a game with the end of the school year right around the corner! Gates open at 4:35 p.m. followed by a 5:35 p.m. first pitch.

The first 600 kids club members and/or season ticket holders in the ballpark will receive Freedom batting gloves, presented by Aire Serv! If not already, you'll want to make sure you sign-up to be a kids club member in order to capitalize on a slew of perks over the course of the 2019 Freedom season.

Post-game, kids will get the opportunity to run the bases at UC Health Stadium, before a players autograph session will commence on the concourse!

For all ticket and promotion information, fans can log on to FlorenceFreedom.com. Fans save $2 on tickets in 2019 when they purchase in advance of game-day. Parking at UC Health Stadium is free, and kids 3 and under do not need to have a ticket to gain entry into the ballpark!

The Freedom play all home games at UC Health Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, KY.

