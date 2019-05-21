Boomers Blank Lake Erie in Homestand Opener

SCHAUMBURG, IL - Three pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout as the Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, opened a seven-game homestand with a 6-0 blanking of the Lake Erie Crushers.

Battling the chilly elements, both teams created chances, but it was the Boomers who broke through first with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Dylan Jones knocked home the first run by reaching on an error with the bases loaded and Alex Polston followed with a sacrifice fly. Three more runs came home in the fifth on an RBI single from Connor Oliver and a two-run single from Rayden Sierra, who finished with three hits in the win, a third straight for Schaumburg.

Connor Reed threw 5.1 shutout innings to earn the win, walking four while striking out six. Devin Rose followed with 2.2 scoreless innings and Jack Finnegan closed out the win. The pitching staff struck out 10. Oliver, Clint Hardy and Julio Gonzalez added two hits as the Boomers notched 11 in the first shutout victory of the season.

The Boomers (6-4) continue the seven-game homestand on Wednesday night in an All You Can Eat Wednesday. For just $10 fans can enjoy all you can eat hot dogs, popcorn and peanuts. RHP Taylor Goshen (1-0, 0.00) will make his first start for the Boomers in the 6:30 p.m. contest. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.

