Grizzlies' Tuesday Game Postponed

May 21, 2019





SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies' previously scheduled Tuesday night (May 21) game against the Evansville Otters has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 5:05 p.m. CDT at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

"Postponing a game is never something we take lightly, but the safety of our fans is our top priority," Grizzlies general manager Steve Gomric said. "In addition to rain, we are expecting 20-80 m.p.h. winds tonight around game time. It would not be fair to our players, the Otters, or our fans to try to play this game as scheduled."

Tuesday's game was scheduled as an MVP Night, which will now be rescheduled for June 28 at 7:05 p.m. CDT. Kids will still get the opportunity to run the bases after the game, and they will still receive their certificates. There is no need for fans to do anything with their MVP Night tickets; they will be reprinted at the Grizzlies' box office for the new game date and available at Will Call on June 28 or any time during normal box office hours.

"We're disappointed not to be able to play tonight," Gomric said, "but we encourage all of our fans to use the night to cheer on our St. Louis Blues!"

Grizzlies public address announcer Tom Calhoun, also the longtime PA voice of the Blues, was originally scheduled to miss Tuesday's Grizzlies game in order to work the Blues' matchup against the San Jose Sharks in Game 6 of the Western Conference Final.

"I'm happy that working my 1,477th Blues game in a row will not interfere with my 2019 Grizzlies streak ... of all three home games so far this season," Calhoun said with a smile. "Let's Go Blues!"

All tickets for Tuesday's game can be redeemed at the Grizzlies' box office for any remaining Gateway home game in 2019, with the exception of slight upgrades for Fireworks SuperShow dates.

Frontier League Stories from May 21, 2019

