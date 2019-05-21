Joliet Slammers Announce Multi-Year Partnership with DuPage Medical Group

Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers and DuPage Medical Group (DMG)--the largest independent, multi-specialty physician group in Illinois--are excited to announce a multi-year partnership that will officially name the Slammers' stadium "DuPage Medical Group Field".

Through the partnership, DMG will serve as the stadium name sponsor, official medical provider, Friday night fireworks sponsor, Military Appreciation Night sponsor and home run sponsor. As home run sponsor, each time a Slammers player hits a home run during a home game, the team will donate $50 to the DMG Charitable Fund - a charitable organization created by DMG that supports more than 30 Chicagoland non-profit organizations through grants, in-kind donations and volunteer service from DMG physicians and employees.

Offering primary and specialty care in more than 100 suburban Chicago locations, DMG's roots run deep in the south suburbs with more than 30 clinic locations across Blue Island, Chicago Ridge, Evergreen Park, Frankfort, Hazel Crest, Homer Glen, Joliet, Mokena, Morris, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Palos Heights, Shorewood and Tinley Park.

"We strive to make healthcare better for the communities we serve by offering high quality, compassionate healthcare," said Dr. Paul Merrick, DMG Co-CEO and President. "We hope that through this partnership, members of the Joliet and surrounding south suburban communities will know that whether they're facing an injury that comes out of left field or they're in need of primary or specialty care - DMG is here for them."

Dr. Michael Murphy, DMG orthopaedic and sports medicine physician, will serve as the head team physician of the Joliet Slammers. Dr. Murphy, who previously served as a team physician for the Detroit Pistons (NBA) and the Detroit Shock (WNBA), brings a unique understanding of the health and wellness needs of athletes along with expertise in treating sports injuries. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the team's success by working to keep them healthy and on the field," said Dr. Murphy. Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 6 and a complete schedule for the 2017 season can be viewed online at kccougars.com.

"We're excited to partner with DMG because of their strong south suburban presence," said Nick Semaca, Joliet Slammers majority owner. "Both DMG and the Slammers are committed to providing family-friendly activities that will inspire members of our community to live life well."

Mayor Bob O'Dekirk from the City of Joliet added, "This is great news and an excellent addition to downtown Joliet. Congratulations to the Slammers for securing this sponsorship."

The Slammers kicked off the 2019 season on Thursday, May 9 and are the reigning Frontier League Champions. Group tickets, ticket plans, and individual game tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit jolietslammers.com or call the Box Office at (815) 722-2287.

To learn more about DMG or to schedule an appointment with a DMG physician, visit www.DuPageMedicalGroup.com.

