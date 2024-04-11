Free Pitch, Hit & Run Event at Avista Stadium

April 11, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







The Spokane Indians Baseball Team and local youth baseball organization, Spokane Rawlings Tigers, are teaming up to host a FREE Pitch, Hit & Run event at Avista Stadium on Saturday, April 27th.

Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run (PHR) events provide boys and girls an opportunity to showcase their baseball and softball skills. Participants will be tested on their ability to pitch for accuracy, hit for distance, and run for speed with the opportunity of earning a chance to attend and compete for a PHR Championship during the 2024 MLB World Series

Space is limited to the first 20 registrants in each age division. There are four age divisions (7/8, 9/10, 11/12, 13/14) for both softball and baseball (8 divisions total). No equipment necessary. Participants are welcome to bring their own bats, if they wish.

WHEN: Saturday, April 27th from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (time slots vary by age divisions)

WHERE: Avista Stadium (602 N. Havana St.). Parking is free in the lot adjacent to the ballpark.

WHO: Kids ages 7-14. Please be advised there are baseball and softball time slots

ABOUT THE RAWLINGS TIGERS

We believe the elite level player is not a title that is given, it is earned, and family, passion, and hard work are the building blocks. The Tigers' mission is to help youth and high school players reach the next level. With high-performance instruction and relentless dedication to our players and families, we provide resources to advance their skills as students and athletes. We seek the best competition while looking for opportunities for exposure.

We believe there are great coaches who can develop players at an extraordinary rate. Providing these developers with the right tools will help streamline them and their teams to create more skilled players at a faster rate.

The Indians return to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, April 16th for the first game of a series against the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners affiliate). The six-game homestand will feature the debut of our King Carl uniforms on Friday, April 19th and the first Yoke's Family Feast Night of the year on Saturday April, 20th.

