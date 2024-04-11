Josh Hood Collects Three Hits in Loss to Emeralds

April 11, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox pounded out 10 hits and scored four times but that wasn't enough to overcome an early 4-0 deficit on Thursday afternoon in front of 1,422 fans at Funko Field.

Before Everett could come to bat, they were down four runs. Cleanup hitter Josh Hood singled and Jared Sundstrom doubled him home to get the Sox on the board in the first.

Jimmy Kingsbury, who entered the game with two outs in the first inning, was extremely effective early on returning the first three batters he faced on three pitches. The Villanova alumni had his longest outing of the season going 4.1 innings, striking out four batters. Jason Ruffcorn also pitched a scoreless inning. Both Kingsbury and Ruffcorn have each now appeared in three games without allowing a run.

The AquaSox would tack on runs in the fourth, sixth, and seventh innings to close the lead to 5-4 but the Emeralds were able to add on a pair more of runs for the 7-4 victory.

Offensively for the AquaSox, Hood had a big game collecting three hits, scoring twice, and hitting his first home run of the season in the bottom of the sixth inning. His home run traveled 350 feet with an exit velocity of 93. Sundstrom, Ben Williamson, and Bill Knight each had a pair of hits in the game.

Pictured Above: Josh Hood Photo By: Shari Sommerfeld

LOOKING AHEAD: Funko Friday is back tomorrow, as the first 2,500 fans can take home an AquaSox beanie cap. Also, it is your chance to purchase your 12-Game Friday mini plan. Game time is 7:05 with right hander Michael Morales, the Seattle Mariners' 13th-ranked prospect, will take the mound for Everett in his second start of the season.

