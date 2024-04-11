Rojas, Rock Lead C's to Shutout Win

VANCOUVER, BC - A superb first High-A start for #10 Blue Jays prospect Kendry Rojas and Dylan Rock's first multi-hit game as a Canadian helped the C's blank the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] 2-0 at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium Wednesday night.

Rojas set the tone early. The 21-year-old lefty was never in any kind of trouble, scattering a couple of singles, a walk and a hit batter over five strong stanzas. 40 of his 66 pitchers were for strikes.

A run in the second inning proved to be the difference. Rock worked the count full before lacing a line drive to left for a base hit, scampering to second when the left fielder misplayed the bounce and had the ball roll under his glove. Back-to-back outs followed, but Estiven Machado cashed in with a base hit up the middle to make it 1-0 Vancouver.

Grayson Thurman took over where Rojas left off. The Altavista, VA native went six up, six down with three strikeouts in his two innings of relief.

With Thurman dealing, the C's added a run in the sixth to double their lead. Jeff Wehler fouled off three two strike pitches before singling to left to start the stanza, though he was nearly stranded when the next two hitters struck out. Up stepped Rock, who fell behind 0-2 before lifting a deep drive the opposite way that landed just beyond the right fielder's reach at the track for a run-scoring double.

Leading 2-0, Chay Yeager (H, 1) and Anders Tolhurst (S, 1) held the line in the eighth and ninth, respectively to close out Vancouver's first shutout win of the season.

The Canadians can secure a series split with a win tomorrow night at The Nat. They send Geison Urbaez to the slope for his C's debut while Hillsboro counters with Avery Short. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with coverage available across the RE/MAX Canadians Broadcast Network - Sportsnet 650 (radio) and Bally Live (MiLB TV). Tickets and more information can be found at CanadiansBaseball.com.

