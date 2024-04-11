Sox' Offense Stagnant in 7-2 Loss

April 11, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA: In a quiet night offensively for the AquaSox, Eugene won Game Two of the six-game series 7-2 at Funko Field.

Eugene jumped out to an early lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning between an RBI single from Matt Higgins and an RBI sacrifice fly from Zach Morgan. Eugene continued scoring in the fourth inning, with Diego Velazquez hitting an RBI double and Onil Perez collecting an RBI single. Another two runs came in the eighth inning as Andrew Kachel swiped home on a double steal. Higgins also collected his second RBI single of the night. Eugene ended their scoring in the ninth on a ground ball out that allowed a runner to score.

For the Sox offensively, catcher Ty Duvall sliced an RBI double down the right field line during the fifth inning for his first hit of the season. In the eighth inning, Old Dominion alumni Hunter Fitz-Gerald smashed a 388-foot home run over the center field wall for his first home run as an AquaSox. Also reaching base on hits were outfielders Bill Knight and Victor Labrada, and third baseman Ben Williamson. Shortstop Josh Hood walked twice during the contest.

From the mound, starting pitcher Ryan Hawks made his debut for Everett. Hawks tossed 3.2 innings, striking out three and allowing only two earned runs. In his second appearance of the season, pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse worked 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits. Southpaw Blake Townsend fired a scoreless inning of work while pitching. Making his AquaSox debut, Anyelo Ovando threw one inning. Troy Taylor also worked one inning in his second appearance of the year.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return to Funko Field Thursday for Game Three of their first homestand of 2024. First pitch against Eugene is at 12:05 p.m. Right-hander Marcelo Perez, the Seattle Mariners' 28th-ranked prospect, will take the mound for Everett in his second start of the season. Ballpark festivities include Education Day and the first Throwback Thursday of 2024 at Funko Field! Come hang out and celebrate with $3.00 hot dogs, sodas, popcorn and 12 oz. cans of Coors Light.

