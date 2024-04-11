Canadians, Hops Washed out on Thursday

VANCOUVER, BC - Mother Nature has made her presence felt for the first time in the 2024 season, postponing Thursday's scheduled match-up between the C's and the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] due to weather and field conditions. The game will be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is set for 1:05 p.m. and game two will begin approximately 35 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Fans with paid tickets and/or parking passes for tonight's game can use those tickets as undated vouchers which can be redeemed through the Box Office for another game during the 2024 season, based on availability. Please contact the Box Office by calling 604-872-5232 or in person at The Nat.

Coverage of the doubleheader will be available across the RE/MAX Canadians Broadcast Network - Sportsnet 650 (radio) and Bally Live (MiLB TV). Tickets and more information can be found at CanadiansBaseball.com.

