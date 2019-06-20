Frank Mason III Appearing at Saturday Night's T-Bones Game

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones have announced that former Kansas Jayhawk and current member of the NBA Sacramento Kings Frank Mason III will appear at T-Bones Stadium on Saturday, June 22nd.

WHAT: Mason, the 2017 consensus National Player of the Year while with the University of Kansas and second round pick of the Kings, will appear during the T-Bones home game against the Cleburne RailRoaders. He will also be in attendance to promote his August 3rd Frank Mason and Friends charity softball event.

WHEN: Saturday, June 22nd, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WHY: Mason will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will sign autographs for approximately one hour during the game on the concourse between 6:50 - 7:30 p.m.. Fans must purchase a ticket to his August 3rd charity game or make a minimum donation of $22.50 to receive an autograph. If you cannot go to the game, you can donate those tickets to charity. (No substitutions or changes)

Tickets are available online at tbonesbaseball.com, by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting in person the Saint Luke's Box Office.

