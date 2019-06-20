RedHawks Sweep RailCats with Win in Rain-Shortened Contest

June 20, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, ND - Michael Tamburino allowed just one run over six innings Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Gary SouthShore RailCats 2-1 in front of 3,496 fans in a rain-shortened, seven-inning game. The series sweep is the first for the RedHawks over Gary since July 29, 2012.

Tamburino (1-4) looked for his second win of the year on a cloudy Thursday afternoon against Gary's Justin Sinibaldi (0-1). Gary got on the board first after a pair of singles to lead off the second inning, along with a sacrifice bunt, set Marcus Mooney up to drive in Danny De La Calle with a sacrifice fly to left field.

The RedHawks were quick to answer with two runs of their own in the bottom of the second inning. Yhoxian Medina and Tim Colwell each picked up an RBI as the Hawks plated two runs, which was all the run support Tamburino needed as he finished the day with a line of 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 SO, and 5 BB. Michael Hope picked up his first save of the season thanks to a clutch 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

The RedHawks will remain at Newman Outdoor Field as they open up a three-game series against the Chicago Dogs at home on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:02 p.m.

