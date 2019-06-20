'Dogs Take Series Finale on Walk-Off Wild Pitch

June 20, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release





LINCOLN, Nebraska - Kyle Kinman and Austin Boyle combined to give up one run over 10 innings, and held on long enough for the 'Dogs to win, 2-1, on a walk-off wild pitch against the Milwaukee Milkmen in the 10th inning at Haymarket Park on Thursday night.

Alex Glenn worked a one-out walk in the 10th and Daniel Herrera then lined the first pitch into right field. Initially, Nolan Earley was ruled to have caught the line drive and threw to first to double up Glenn. After the umpires conferred, the call was reversed to a single and the 'Dogs had two on with one out.

After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Ivan Marin walked to load the bases. With Christian Ibarra at the plate, Tanner Kiest threw wide of the catcher, allowing Glenn to score to end the game.

Kinman tossed eight innings - a season high for any 'Dogs starter - and has now allowed just two earned runs over his last 33 innings. Austin Boyle came on in relief for the 9th and went six-up, six-down with three strikeouts.

Herrera's single was only Lincoln's third of the game, and the other two came back in the run-scoring 4th inning. Curt Smith singled in Christian Ibarra with two outs before Cody Regis added another two-out single.

Milwaukee tied the game with Cesar Valera's sacrifice fly in the 5th.

The 'Dogs avoided a sweep and continue the homestand with three games against the Texas AirHogs over the weekend. First pitch time on Friday is set for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage will begin at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

The Saltdogs are playing their 19th season in Lincoln. All ticket and promo information can be found at saltdogs.com, and follow the 'Dogs on Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.