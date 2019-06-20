RailCats Swept by RedHawks for First Time Since 2012 in Rain-Shortened Contest

FARGO, N.D. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats were swept for the second time this season to begin their season-long 10-game road trip after losing to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks, 2-1, in a rain-shortened contest on Thursday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. It's the first time Gary has been swept by Fargo since 2012 and drops the RailCats to a season-worst six games below .500.

Gary (12-18) nearly tied the game in the top of the seventh before the tarp came out on to the field followed by the game officially being called in the middle of the inning. Randy Santiesteban singled with one out before Colin Willis and Tom Walraven drew consecutive walks to load the bases for Danny De La Calle. However, De La Calle bounced into a double play to end the inning and the game.

The RailCats scored their only run in the top of the second on a sacrifice fly from Marcus Mooney. Back-to-back singles from De La Calle and Ray Jones to open the inning gave Gary runners on first and second. Chase Dawson advanced both runners into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt before Mooney brought home De La Calle with sacrifice fly to left field.

Fargo-Moorhead (18-14) scored their only runs in the bottom of the second to secure the win. Correlle Prime singled to begin the frame before stealing second base. Brian Olson then lined out to right, moving Prime up to third. Joe Becht followed with a walk before Yhoxian Medina tied the game at 1-1 with an opposite-field RBI single to right. After Brennan Metzger popped out in foul territory for the second out, Tim Colwell delivered a soft RBI single, plating Becht for the game's final run.

Justin Sinibaldi (0-2) was charged with the loss despite having his best pitching performance of the year. The right-hander went a season-high five innings, allowing two runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out two. Sinibaldi retired six straight batters at one point and retired 10 of the 11 hitters he faced. Ryan Thurston struck out two of the four batters he faced in a scoreless bottom of the sixth in his only appearance of the series.

Michael Tamburino (2-4) recorded the win after allowing one run on four hits and five walks while striking out three over six innings. Michael Hope (1) recorded the save with a scoreless top of the seventh despite allowing a hit and walking two of the five batters he faced.

Gary continues their 10-game road trip on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. in the series opener against the St. Paul Saints. RailCats left-hander Lars Liguori (3-3, 6.38) makes his team-high-tying eighth start while the Saints have yet to announce their starter.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard on Friday, June 28th for a three-game homestand vs. the reigning American Association Champion Kansas City T-Bones. Friday's game is AmeriCAN Beer Fest, presented by Berey Bros., Indiana 105 Country Night, and another Fifth Third Bank Fireworks Friday.

