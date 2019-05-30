Fraley Led Offense Helps Travs Sweep Twinbill

May 30, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Springdale, AR - For the second time in the past eight days, the Arkansas Travelers swept a doubleheader from the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, winning by final scores of 7-4 and 10-7 on Thursday night. The victories combined with two losses by Tulsa at Springfield push the Travs lead in the division to 7.5 games. The Travs offense combined for 17 runs on 24 hits in the two games with the 16 hits in game two matching their season high for one game. Jake Fraley had two hits in each game and a combined five runs batted in. Six pitchers combined to strikeout 15 Naturals while issuing just one walk.

Moments That Mattered (game 1)

* Fraley put the Travs on top with a bases clearing two-out double in the third inning.

* Tied going into the seventh, the Travs scored three times to seize control with the go-ahead run scoring on a sacrifice fly from Kyle Lewis.

Moments That Mattered (game 2)

* Arkansas took the lead for good with a four-run third inning. Fraley cranked a two-run homer over the right field foul pole to get the lead.

* The offense scored in four straight innings including three consecutive frames with multiple runs on the board in the third through fifth innings.

Notable Travs Performances (game 1)

* DH Jake Fraley: 2-4, run, 2 2B, 3 RBI

* RHP Dan Altavilla: Win, 1.1 IP, 2 K

Notable Travs Performances (game 2)

* RF Jake Fraley: 2-5, 2 runs, HR, 2 RBI

* DH Kyle Lewis: 3-4, BB, 2 runs, 2B, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* The Travs won a series for the 12th time in 15 tries.

* Arkansas maintains the best winning percentage in Double-A with the two victories.

* Matt Tenuta became the ninth different Trav to garner a save when he closed out the second game.

Up Next

The Travs return to Dickey-Stephens Park a quick three-game set against the second place Tulsa Drillers beginning Friday night. Right-hander Darren McCaughan (3-3, 3.42) gets the start against righty Dustin May (2-4, 3.83). It is Dizzy's the Ballpark Pup's 2nd Birthday Bash and the remote dig on the field after the game. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.