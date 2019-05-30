Hooks Announce Conservation Weekend to Support Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI - In an effort to keep local waterways and beaches vibrant and clean, the Hooks on Thursday announced the inaugural Coast Bend Conservation Weekend, June 20-22, presented by the Port of Corpus Christi. The weekend will include a "No Phones Game" and a hiking backpack giveaway.

To kick off the Conservation Weekend, the Hooks and community volunteers will team for a beach clean-up on World Oceans Day, June 8.

"The Hooks take pride in representing Minor League Baseball as its only team along the Coastal Bend," said Hooks General Manager Wes Weigle. "Each night we see the significance of our waterways as ships enter and exit the Port of Corpus Christi beyond our fences. The Coastal Bend depends on a clean ecosystem, such as its fishermen and women providing food for the region or keeping our many beautiful beaches clean for locals and tourists to enjoy. Our goal for Conservation Weekend is to raise environmental awareness to keep our community thriving."

The Hooks will be wearing special Coastal Bend uniforms throughout Conservation Weekend. In the foreground of the imaginative logo, designed by Brandiose, is a speckled trout, the most frequently caught game fish in the bays of the Coastal Bend. Behind it is a South Texas beach and pier where one might reel in a speckled trout as the deep red sun sets beyond a picturesque shoreline. The sky blue caps and jerseys represent the gleaming nature of a bright South Texas day, while the aquamarine green accents denote the lively Gulf waters.

Conservation Weekend begins Thursday, June 20 with a "No Phones Hooks Game" as fans are encouraged to unplug and enjoy a night at Whataburger Field without their devices. All fans will receive a special locking pouch to secure their phones during the game, courtesy of Yondr. Though fans will always maintain possession of their phones, the phones will be locked in the pouch. There will be "phone zones" throughout the ballpark where pouches can be unlocked if necessary.

On June 21, enjoy the summer solstice and take in the view of Corpus Christi Bay at Whataburger Field with Friday Fireworks presented by Bud Light.

To encourage fans to explore all the Coastal Bend has to offer, the first 1,750 fans at the stadium on Saturday, June 22 will receive a hiking backpack courtesy of the Port of Corpus Christi.

The Coastal Bend celebration kicks off Saturday, June 8 with the Hooks Beach Sweep. Join Hooks players and staff for an all-hands clean-up effort along the beaches on Mustang Island. Volunteers will receive a t-shirt and a ticket to the Hooks game on Thursday, June 20 vs. Springfield.

Fans can take home the game-worn Coastal Bend Conservation Weekend jerseys via a silent auction beginning Wednesday, June 19 through Sunday, June 23. Proceeds from the auction will benefit a local conservation group.

To register for the June 8 Beach Sweep or to order Coastal Bend Hooks merchandise, visit cchooks.com/coastalbend. The official Coastal Bend on-field cap will be available for purchase at a later date.

