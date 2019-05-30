Riders Edged in Doubleheader

FRISCO, Texas - The RoughRiders dropped both games of a doubleheader against Amarillo Thursday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

GAME ONE: Amarillo 4 Riders 1

* Juremi Profar's RBI single in the sixth inning provided the lone Riders run.

* Joe Barlow tossed a perfect fifth inning in his Double-A debut.

* The Riders didn't allow a walk for the first time in 2019.

GAME TWO: Amarillo 3 Riders 0 (8)

* A great start from Edgar Arredondo (5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) kept the Riders in the game and helped force extra innings.

* Demarcus Evans worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning in his Double-A debut.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Friday, 7:05 pm

RHP Jonathan Hernandez (2-3, 6.38) vs. RHP J.B. Bukauskas (0-3, 7.27)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

