Riders Edged in Doubleheader
May 30, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The RoughRiders dropped both games of a doubleheader against Amarillo Thursday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
GAME ONE: Amarillo 4 Riders 1
* Juremi Profar's RBI single in the sixth inning provided the lone Riders run.
* Joe Barlow tossed a perfect fifth inning in his Double-A debut.
* The Riders didn't allow a walk for the first time in 2019.
GAME TWO: Amarillo 3 Riders 0 (8)
* A great start from Edgar Arredondo (5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) kept the Riders in the game and helped force extra innings.
* Demarcus Evans worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning in his Double-A debut.
WHAT'S NEXT
Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Friday, 7:05 pm
RHP Jonathan Hernandez (2-3, 6.38) vs. RHP J.B. Bukauskas (0-3, 7.27)
Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app
Preston Beck of the Frisco RoughRiders rounds first
