Sod Poodles to Host Three-Game Series with Texas Rangers Affiliate

May 30, 2019





AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will open their first home series against the Double-A Affiliate of the Texas Rangers, the Frisco RoughRiders, Monday at HODGETOWN. First pitch for the Monday and Tuesday games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. while the Wednesday series finale features a matinee matchup starting at 12:05 p.m.

On Monday, June 3, the brief homestand will kick off with a Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell, where all active Military members, Veterans, and First responders will receive a 50% discount off tickets in-person only at the HODGETOWN box office. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to meet the cast of TEXAS: The Musical inside the ballpark and witness a special pre-game performance by the show's cast.

Game two on Tuesday, June 4, is another $2 Tuesday presented by Advanced Eye Care where fans will be able to purchase $2 select seats (based on availability), Lawn and Standing Room Only tickets for the 7:05 p.m. matchup. Following the conclusion of the game, all kids 12 and under are welcome to run the bases of HODGETOWN courtesy of Street Auto Group.

The Sod Poodles will wrap up the homestand on Wednesday, June 3 on a Wiener Wednesday against the Frisco RoughRiders with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch. Fans will be able to purchase hot dogs at any concession stand around the ballpark for just $1.

A summary of details of each game date is below:

Monday, June 3 vs. Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Hometown Hero Monday presented by Bell - All active military, Veterans and First responders receive a 50% discount off tickets in-person only at the box office

- Fan Meet and Greet with the cast of TEXAS: The Musical and special pre-game performance

- Sod Poodles players/coaches will be wearing special themed jerseys

Tuesday, June 4 vs. Frisco - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday - $2 select seats (based on availability), Lawn and Standing Room Only tickets presented by Advanced Eye Care

- Postgame Kids run the bases for all kids 12 & Under presented by Street Auto Group

Wednesday, June 5 vs. Frisco - 12:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 11:00 a.m.

- Weiner Wednesday - $1 Hot Dogs at all concession stands

For more information on promotions and ticket options, please call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

Texas League Stories from May 30, 2019

