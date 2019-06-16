Four-Double Sixth Leads York To Sweep

The York Revolution strung together four doubles in the top of the sixth inning to pull away from the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday afternoon, completing a four-game sweep, 7-2.

With the Revs already up, 3-1, Telvin Nash greeted John Anderson (4-3) with a double to the gap in right center. Carlos Franco ripped another two-base hit into the right field corner scoring one. Isaias Tejeda doubled to left for a 5-1 lead. After Welington Dotel grounded to short for the first out of the inning, J.P. Sportman drove a ball just out of the grasp of left fielder Zach Shank to build the 6-1 lead.

York took its initial lead in the top of the third. Angelys Nina doubled into right center to lead off the inning. He held his ground with two outs before Melky Mesa singled into center. Nina scored easily, but first baseman K.C. Hobson cut the throw off and caught Mesa in a rundown to end inning.

The Barnstormers were able to counter immediately. With one out, Zach Shank singled into center. He swiped his second base of the season, took third on a throwing error by catcher Isaias Tejeda and scored on a single by Darian Sandford off the glove of pitcher Dan Minor (4-4).

York went ahead in the fifth. With one out, Sportman poked a broken bat single into right. Anderson, on a light pickoff throw to first, was charged with a balk. Following a walk to Nina, Sportman stole third. Ryan Dent broke the tie with a lined single into left field. Nina took third on the play and scored when Alvaro Rondon grounded into a 3-6 force out.

Michael Martinez and Sportman exchanged home runs later in the game.

Lancaster makes its first ever trip to High Point on Tuesday, opening a three-game series against the Rockers. Right-hander Kyle Davies (4-2) will make the start for the 'Stormers. Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel at 6:15.

NOTES: Michael Martinez has hit safely in 18 of 19 starts...Dan Gamache has hit in 13 of 14...Sandford stole his league leading 18th base of the season...Sandford is 16-for-42 (.381) in his last 11 games..Jared Lakind threw the top of the eighth between starts...The lefty is scheduled to go Wednesday.

