Revs Slaughter 'Stormers for First Ever Four-Game Road Series Sweep

(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution cemented the first four-game road series sweep in franchise history with a 7-2 victory over the Lancaster Barnstormers on Sunday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The Revs extend their winning streak to six games and have won eight of the last nine heading into Monday's off day. The Revs return home to open a six-game homestand when they host the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park.

Lancaster starter John Anderson was impressive to begin his afternoon. The left-hander worked a 1-2-3 top of the first picking up two strikeouts.

York right-hander Daniel Minor answered Anderson by working around a leadoff single to retire the next three Lancaster batters in order to keep things scoreless.

Anderson worked an excellent top of the second inning as he stuck out the side.

Minor allowed his second consecutive leadoff single, but struck out K.C. Hobson and forced Josh Bell to ground into an inning-ending double play in the second.

York took its first lead of the game in the top half of the third inning. Angelys Nina smacked a leadoff double to the gap in right-center to give the Revs a runner in scoring position with no one out. Anderson rebounded to retire the next two batters but Melky Mesa delivered a clutch two-out single up the middle to break the tie.

Lancaster answered by tying the game in their half of the third inning. Zach Shank recorded a one-out single to give the Barnstormers a threat. Shank stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error on the same play. Darian Sandford followed by chipping an RBI infield single off the tip of Minor's glove to tie the game at 1-1.

After both pitchers recorded scoreless fourth innings, York broke the tie with a pair of runs against Anderson in their half of the fifth.

Sportman set the table with a one-out single to right, moved to second on a balk from Anderson, then stole third with still one out. After Nina walked to put runners on the corners, Ryan Dent slapped an RBI single into left field, plating Sportman and giving the Revs a 2-1 lead. Nina went to third on the play and Alvaro Rondon recorded an RBI fielder's choice on a ground out to first to score Nina and move the lead to 3-1.

After Minor worked a scoreless bottom of the fifth while striking out two, York added a trio of runs in the top of the sixth, chasing Anderson from the game.

Nash greeted Anderson with a leadoff double to the gap in right-center field. Carlos Franco smacked a double of his own down the right field line to plate Nash and expand the lead to 4-1. Isaias Tejeda made it three consecutive doubles to start the inning on a line drive down the left field line, scoring Franco and thrusting the lead to 5-1. With one out, Sportman drilled an RBI double to deep left to score Tejeda and push the York advantage to 6-1.

Minor began his sixth inning of work, but was greeted with a Michael Martinez solo home run to right-center, cutting the lead to 6-2. After allowing back-to-back singles with no outs, Minor's day was done as Pete Tago came in to relieve the York starter.

Tago was sensational as he retired all three batters he faced in the sixth, striking out Hobson and Bell to retire the side and strand two runners. Tago worked a perfect frame in the bottom of the seventh as well, making it six up, six down for the right-hander out of the 'pen.

With the score still 6-2, Julio Perez took the mound in the bottom of the eighth and worked around a walk and a hit batter to log a scoreless inning and keep York ahead.

Sportman added an insurance run in the ninth inning on a long opposite-field home run to right, his third of the season, driving the lead to 7-2.

After striking out five in two innings the night before, Jameson McGrane took the mound in the bottom of the ninth to finish things up. McGrane was lights out again, working a scoreless inning while striking out two to give York a four-game sweep and a 5-2 lead in this season's War of the Roses Series.

Recap by Brett Pietrzak

Notes: The sweep is the fifth of the Barnstormers in series history and first since a three-game sweep at Lancaster May 5-7, 2015. This weekend's sweep is the Revs' second all-time at Clipper Magazine Stadium along with that series early in the 2015 season. York's six-game winning streak is its longest since a six-gamer last September which set a 2018 season-high. The Revs have won four straight on the road for the first time since last May. Sportman (3-for-4, homer, double, two RBI) led the offense and extended his hitting streak to 15 consecutive games, matching the league's longest streak this season. Franco went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a walk, finishing a series during which he was 9-for-14 and reached base 14 of 19 times; he is now 12-for-22 with seven RBI in six games to begin his Revs career. Tejeda's RBI double in the sixth moved him into a tie with Scott Grimes for eighth in Revs history with 155 RBI; he now has 77 doubles which ranks fourth, moving within two of Eric Patterson (79) for third. As a whole, the Revs offense has batted .341 and averaged 7.2 runs per game with 15 homers over the last nine. York batted .355 with 29 runs (7.3) and seven homers in the four-game sweep in Lancaster. Minor (4-4) earns his team-leading fourth win and has won four of his last six starts. He has won twice in as many starts vs. Lancaster. He allowed just two runs in five-plus innings and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight of nine starts including two or fewer in three consecutive outings (2.40 ERA last three starts). He walked none for the third time in nine starts and has now walked just six in 42.1 innings for the season. Tago worked scoreless ball for the sixth time in seven outings; it marked the third straight game that a Revs reliever was perfect through at least two innings of work. Perez fired his season-best seventh consecutive scoreless outing. McGrane submitted his team season-best 12th straight scoreless outing and has allowed no hits with seven strike outs in three innings over the last two days. Sunday's game ended a stretch during which the Revs played 23 games in 20 days and 49 games in the last 48 days as Monday is just the third off-day of the season and second since April. The Revs return home Tuesday to host Sugar Land at 6:30 p.m. It is a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Slugger Tuesday and features the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock Celebration. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

