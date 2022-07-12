Forward Yuki Miura Signs with Heartlanders

Coralville, Iowa - Forward Yuki Miura has agreed to an ECHL contract with the Iowa Heartlanders for the 2022-23 season, Head Coach Derek Damon announced Tuesday. Miura is the second player signed for the 2022-23 season, joining Zach White.

2022-23 Roster

Forwards (2): Zach White, Yuki Miura

In his rookie professional campaign, the right-handed shot accumulated ten goals and 22 points in 41 games. He frequently played on the Heartlanders penalty kill and became known as a two-way threat. Following the conclusion of Iowa's season, Miura competed internationally for Japan in the World Championship Division 1B (4 GP, 3 assists).

The Heartlanders 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. The team opens their second season in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho.

Miura Need To Know

Miura's rookie season story featured two notable "comebacks." First, Miura's professional debut was deferred for a month by immigration delays. Upon returning, Miura posted six goals in his first ten games. Next, at the end of December 2021, Miura crashed into the end wall in a game against Tulsa and suffered lacerations to his liver and kidney. Originally feared to be a season-ending injury, Miura rehabbed and returned after six weeks. His first game back, coincidentally, was against Tulsa on Feb. 16 and Miura scored the game's opening goal.

Yuki Miura: "I experienced a lot of stuff last year which was a little hard and I had to miss two months. I'm healthy now and I'm very excited to meet new teammates and old teammates when I get back. I just want to have fun and contribute so we can win. My strengths are speed and work ethic which I want to continue to master. I also have a few other areas the coaches identified they wanted me to improve on so I can be even better."

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon: "There are so many ways to look at Yuki's rookie season given some of the obstacles he had to overcome, but through it all he was a really solid contributor for our team and we know he's going to work as hard as anyone to make sure he's ready for year two. His style and tenaciousness rubs off on his teammates, especially when you're in the dog days of the season and need the boost he can provide."

Miura skated four seasons at Lake Superior State from 2017-21 and led the NCAA in blocked shots over that span. Over 100 collegiate games, Miura tallied eight goals and 29 points. Prior to his NCAA career, Miura skated for the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks.

