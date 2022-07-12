Mavericks Re-Sign Forward Keeghan Howdeshell

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have re-signed forward Keeghan Howdeshell.

Howdeshell joined the Mavericks during the 2021-22 season via trade with the Toledo Walleye on March 28, 2022. Howdeshell recorded 34 points on 13 goals and 21 assists in 58 games played between Toledo and Kansas City during the 2021-22 season. Howdeshell has played 109 games across four different teams in his ECHL career.

"Keeghan has incredible potential to be a top forward in the ECHL," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He posseses the puck very well, has a great skill set with his hands, a great shot and he understands what it means to compete. We have great expectations for him this coming season."

"We are extremely happy to have Keeghan back in a Mavs uniform for the upcoming season," said Mavericks Assistant Coach, Riley Weselowski. "He has an incredible skill set and has produced offensively at every level that he has played. A player that competes at both ends of the ice, Keeghan is someone that other top guys want to play with. He will not only be relied upon as a driver of our offense, but also as a leader of our culture."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m". at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

