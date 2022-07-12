Zach Pochiro Returns to Allen

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has signed forward Zach Pochiro for the 2022-2023 season.

Zach Pochiro is a former 4th Round Draft Pick of the St Louis Blues in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. The Las Vegas, Nevada resident returns to Allen for a second stint.

"Zach (Pochiro) is a proven goal scorer, and has had success in Allen before," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "We are excited to have him back in an Americans jersey."

He put up big numbers in his two previous seasons with Allen in 17-18 and 18-19. Over his two years in the red sweater, he had 52 goals and 47 assists for 99 points

"I am so excited to be returning to Texas," noted forward Zach Pochiro. "I loved my previous time in Allen, which is the main reason why I agreed to come back. Chad Costello was a great player, and I have no doubt he will be a great coach. I can't wait to return to North Texas in late September and get back to work."

After spending the last two seasons with the Fort Wayne Komets, he returns to Texas where he started his junior hockey career. Pochiro played in 52 games with the Wichita Falls Wildcats in 2011-2012, where he had 34 points and 154 penalty minutes.

The Americans open their 14th training camp in early October. The home opener will be on Saturday, October 29th against the Wichita Thunder. Call 972-912-1000 for Season Tickets.

