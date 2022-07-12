41 Units of Blood Donated at 2022 Wheeling Nailers Blood Drive

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that their Nailers Cares Community Program was able to assist the American Red Cross, as 41 units of blood were donated during Monday's Wheeling Nailers Blood Drive at Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

The Nailers and the American Red Cross have had a wonderful relationship throughout the years, and in 2014, that relationship reached a new level, as the two partnered to create the Wheeling Nailers Blood Drive - an annual event which takes place in July. The summer tends to see a shortage in blood donations, so the timing is perfect to hold an event that can provide a boost to those in need. Each pint of blood donated helps to save three lives.

In addition to helping to get the word out about the drive, the Nailers also participated, as Spike rolled up his jersey sleeve to donate, as did Marketing Manager Carrie Whitmore. All donors received a Nailers rally towel.

The Nailers and the American Red Cross would like to thank all of those who donated, and are already looking forward to the tenth annual Wheeling Nailers Blood Drive next summer.

