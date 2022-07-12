Admirals Ink Milan for Second Straight Season

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Tuesday afternoon that forward Cody Milan has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Milan, 26, signs with the Admirals for a second straight season after posting career-high numbers in 2021-22.

The Michigan native began his professional career in 2019-20 with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He proved his worth immediately at the ECHL level, posting 29 points in 49 games (8g, 21a). The 29 points were the eighth-best on the Cyclones that season.

Milan was traded to the Admirals on June 12, 2020, as a result of a future considerations trade dating back to February 2020. He ultimately signed a deal with Norfolk a few weeks later but the Admirals opted out of the season due to the COVID-19 policy.

On July 21, 2021, Milan signed with the Admirals and proceeded to post career-high numbers in goals (16), assists (35), and points (51). On October 22, Milan scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the Reading Royals to kick off the season. After being sidelined for a month with an injury, he returned to action against Orlando on November 27 and had two consecutive multi-point nights.

"I am very excited to welcome Cody back to the team," said Admirals General Manager and Head Coach Rod Taylor. "Cody has amazing offensive skills including great puck handling and a quick shot. He scored some pretty impressive goals last season and he's a great all-around great guy to have on your squad. I'm expecting some great things from Cody this upcoming season."

Before turning pro in 2019, Milan was a member of Michigan State University for four seasons. He played in a grand total of 122 games with the Spartans, posting 53 points (16g, 37a). Milan was awarded the Bill Burgess Outstanding Senior Award in 2018-19 and was also an assistant captain that season.

