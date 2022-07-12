Tyler Penner Returns to Grizzlies for 2022-2023 Season

Utah Grizzlies forward Tyler Penner

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Tyler Penner is returning to the Utah Grizzlies for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

Penner was 1 of 2 players to appear in all 72 regular season games for Utah, scoring 33 points (13 goals and 20 assists). Penner led all Grizzlies forwards in plus/minus (+22). Tyler also appeared in all 18 playoff games for Utah, where he scored 3 goals and 4 assists.

Penner is heading into his second season as a professional. He played at Colgate University from 2017-2020, graduating in 2020.

Penner is the 5th player to have signed for the upcoming campaign, joining forwards Dakota Raabe, Neil Robinson, Johnny Walker and defenseman James Shearer. The next player signing announcement will be on Thursday, July 14 at 10:00 am. A variety of ticket packages are available for the 2022-2023 season, including half season and full season tickets. For more information or to purchase tickets call (801) 988-8000 or go to utahgrizzlies.com.

