Forward Marcus Vela Re-Signs with the Walleye

October 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Forward Marcus Vela has agreed to terms with the Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Vela, 23, re-signs with Toledo after playing 49 games for the Fish during the 2019-20 season. Vela was assigned to Toledo by the Grand Rapid Griffins last October after being acquired from the San Jose Barracuda in exchange for defenseman Marcus Crawford.

"Marcus was a bright spot and somewhat of a surprise for us last season.Â He is very versatile and can play in any situation.Â He plays a responsible, 200-foot game and brings quality leadership attributes to the table." Dan Watson, Walleye Head Coach

In his first professional season, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound forward scored 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points with the Walleye. He also skated in three games with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears, recording one assist and six penalty minutes.

A seventh-round selection, 190th overall, by the San Jose Sharks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Vela made his pro debut with the Barracuda at the end of the 2018-19 campaign and contributed two assists in six appearances.

Before turning pro, the Burnaby, British Columbia, native had a four-year career at the University of New Hampshire where he amassed 58 points (24G, 34A) and 112 penalty minutes in 135 games from 2015-2019.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 1, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.