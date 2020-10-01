Collin Saccoman Turns Pro with the Rush

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that rookie defenseman Collin Saccoman has signed his first professional contract with the team for the 2020-21 ECHL Season.

Saccoman joins the Rush following the completion of his senior season of NCAA hockey at Lake Superior State University. The 6'1", 200-pound blue-liner served as the Captain of the Lakers, and collected 6 goals and 9 points in 17 games.

"All my life, all I've ever wanted to do was become a professional hockey player. Signing with the Rush, it's a dream come true," Saccoman remarked. "I'm a gamer, simply put. Playing defense is all about competing, so I make it a priority to compete every single day in practice and every night when I get to put my sweater on. I hope to bring a strong game in my own zone, and an intelligent game across 200 feet on the ice. I'm excited to turn professional for a number of reasons, not only being reunited with Gordie Defiel on the team, but I'm also excited to learn about Rapid City. My goal is to become a part of the culture both on the ice and in the community. I can't wait to meet all of the fans in our city and be a part of great success for our organization next year."

"To sign a rookie with Collin's caliber of leadership is a major addition to our team," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault said of Saccoman's signing. "Collin came to us lauded by his coaches and former teammates as a high-character individual, which is supported by his Captaincy last year at Lake Superior State. He brings an unparalleled compete level and adds depth to our d-corps as a right-shot defenseman. Collin is a big addition to the size of our back-end and plays a gritty, physical game. I expect him to flourish in this rookie season and be a main factor night-in and night-out on our blue line."

A native of Stillwater, Minnesota, Saccoman appeared in 117 games with the Lakers over four seasons, earning career totals of 20 goals, 36 assists, 56 points, and a +15 rating. While at college, he was a teammate of returning Rush goaltender Gordon Defiel during the 2017-18 NCAA Season. Prior to his collegiate hockey career, Saccoman skated with the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks in the 2015-16 season, earning 4 goals and 12 points in 50 games.

