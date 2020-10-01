The PBR Express Ranches Classic Is Coming to BOK Center October 10-11.

For the 16th consecutive season, the PBR's (Professional Bull Riders) elite Unleash The Beast will buck into Tulsa,, welcoming fans to BOK Center for the PBR Express Ranches Classic October 10-11. The bull riding action begins with Round 1 at 6:45PM on Saturday, concluding with Round 2 and the championship round at 1:45PM on Sunday.

The PBR Express Ranches Classic is crucial in the championship race to the PBR World Finals in early November, awarding a gold buckle and million-dollar bonus to the world's best bull rider. The riders competing in Tulsa are anticipated to be led by current world No. 1 Leme, along with Oklahoma's own Dirteater, Colten Jesse (Konawa) and Brennon Eldred (Sulphur).

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event's organizers have placed a strong focus on the health and safety of its guests, employees and competitors. The PBR Express Ranches Classic will feature a multitude of preventative measures as advised by the Tulsa Health Department and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Through the dual activation of ASM Global's "Venue Shield" and the PBR's "Be Cowboy Safe" guidelines, both BOK Center and PBR bring a wide array of resources and experience to enhance the safety of guests.

All fans as well as staff and competitors will be required to wear face masks inside BOK Center and will be strictly enforced.

