Veteran Forward David Broll Signs with Indy

October 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have signed forward David Broll to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Broll, 27, comes to the Circle City after he spent the 2019-20 season with the Elite Hockey League's Coventry Blaze. Skating in 35 games for the Blaze, the 6-foot-2, 236-pound forward earned nine goals and nine assists as well as serving as the team's alternate captain. A sixth-round draft pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft (152nd overall) by the Toronto Maple Leafs, Broll has appeared in five NHL games earning one assist.

A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Broll has 274 AHL games under his belt over six seasons. Splitting his AHL career with the Toronto Marlies, Syracuse Crunch, St. John's IceCaps, Laval Rocket and Providence Bruins, Broll has earned 13 goals, 26 assists and 592 penalty minutes. Skating in 45 ECHL games between the Orlando Solar Bears and Jacksonville IceMen the veteran forward has registered eight goals and 14 assists. Skating in 16 games for the Solar Bears in 2014-15, Broll tallied two goals and seven assists, earning himself a spot in the ECHL All-Star game.

"David brings a wealth of experience to our team having played at every level," said Head Coach and General Manager Doug Christiansen. "He is a premier power forward who can play a lot of different roles evidenced by the fact that he was an ECHL All-Star. I am excited to work with him and have him be a key part of our leadership group."

With the signing of Broll, the Fuel have nine forwards, three defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

