Forward Brett Supinski Returns to Steelheads

BOISE, Idaho - Forward Brett Supinski has agreed to terms with the Idaho Steelheads for the 2020-21 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced Thursday.

Supinski, 25, is entering his second season with the Steelheads after being acquired via trade from the Maine Mariners prior to the start of the 2019-20 season. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward tallied 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 points and was named the team's Rookie of the Year.

"We are very excited to have Soupy back for the upcoming season," said Steelheads Head Coach Everett Sheen. "He made an instant impact with us last year and was a tremendous piece of our offense. With his skating ability combined with his skill, we are looking for him to have an even bigger second season here in the Treasure Valley."

"After last season's abrupt ending, we are all itching to get back on the ice," said Supinski. "I cannot wait to being back in Boise and play in front of the best fans in the league!"

Prior to his professional career, the Collegeville, Pennsylvania product played collegiate hockey at Union College producing 35 goals and 73 assists for 108 points through 135 games and was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic Team in all four seasons. Supinski is the second Union College alum on the 2020-21 Steelheads roster joining goaltender Jake Kupsky.

Supinski is the 13th player announced to the Steelheads for the 2020-21 season.

Forwards (8): A.J. White, Zach Walker, Will Merchant, Colby McCauley, Kyle Marino, Cody Fowlie, Zack Andrusiak, and Brett Supinski

Defensemen (4): Evan Wardley, Jeff King, Matt Stief, and Kenton Helgesen

Goaltenders (1): Jake Kupsky

