Nailers Sign Dylan MacPherson

October 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 13th player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has signed defenseman Dylan MacPherson to an ECHL contract.

MacPherson, 22, is set to begin his second full season of professional hockey, after playing for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits during the majority of his rookie campaign. Dylan was one of Greenville's top offensive producers from the blueline, as he tallied four goals, 13 assists, and 17 points in 54 games. The 17 points placed him one behind current Nailer Chad Duchesne and former Nailer Brien Diffley for the team's lead in scoring by defensemen. One of MacPherson's best single game performances for the Swamp Rabbits came on February 2nd, when he posted three points (1G, 2A) in a 9-3 victory over Atlanta. As an AHL contracted player last year, Dylan also appeared in two games with the Springfield Thunderbirds, following a two-game stint with Springfield in 2018-19 at the end of his junior career.

"Dylan is a young defenseman who as a lot of upside," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "He is a good puck mover, he skates well, and he has good size."

Prior to turning pro, the Redcliff, Alberta native played four seasons of junior hockey with the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers. During that time, he suited up in 186 games, and recorded six goals, 37 assists, and 43 points. His best offensive season came in 2017-18 when he amassed 22 points, while the 2016-17 season saw him finish with a +18 rating, as the Tigers won 51 of 72 regular season games.

Season memberships are available for the 2020-21 season. To purchase yours or to get more information, visit wheelingnailers.com or call (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 1, 2020

Nailers Sign Dylan MacPherson - Wheeling Nailers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.