Forward Brandon Saigeon Inks AHL Deal with Colorado

July 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO - The Colorado Eagles, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Brandon Saigeon to an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. Saigeon recently finished a five-year career at the major-junior level with the Hamilton Bulldogs, Belleville Bulls and Oshawa Generals of the OHL. During that time the 21 year-old netted 105 goals and 146 assists in 304 games, including 37 goals and 55 assists in 68 games during his final season.

A fifth-round pick of the Colorado Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Saigeon helped lead the Bulldogs to an OHL championship in the 2017-18 season and produced three seasons with at least 20 goals and two years with 30 or more goals. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound center was selected #4 overall by Belleville in the 2014 OHL Priority Draft. He has also appeared in the Colorado Avalanche's development camp in both 2018 and 2019.

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center.

