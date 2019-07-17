Panthers Agree to Terms with Hawryluk, Hunt, Schemitsch on One-Year, Two-Way Contracts

SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Jayce Hawryluk, forward Dryden Hunt, and defenseman Thomas Schemitsch on one-year, two-way contracts.

Hawryluk, 23, appeared in 42 games in his first NHL season with Florida, producing 12 points (7-5-12). The 5-foot-11, 196-pound native of Yorkton, Saskatchewan, played in 31 games with Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, recording 32 points (8-24-32).

He was originally selected by Florida in the second round (32nd overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Hunt, 23, appeared in 31 games with Florida, registering 10 points (3-7-10). The 6-foot, 191-pound native of Cranbrook, British Columbia, amassed 44 points (23-21-44) in 51 games with Springfield, matching his AHL career-best in goals (23).

Hunt has played in 42 career NHL regular season games, all with Florida (2017-18 to 2018-19), posting 11 points (3-8-11).

Undrafted, Hunt was originally signed to a three-year, entry-level contract with Florida on March 2, 2016.

Schemitsch, 22, appeared in 56 games with Springfield, producing an AHL career-best 24 points (9-15-24). The 6-foot-4, 200-pound native of Thornhill, Ontario has produced 47 points (20-27-47) over 162 career AHL regular season games.

He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (88th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.

