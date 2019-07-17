Devils Sign Forward Chris Conner to AHL Contract

July 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils announced that the club has signed forward Chris Conner to a one-year, American Hockey League contract. The announcement came today from Binghamton's General Manager, Tom Fitzgerald.

Conner, a native of Westland, MI, spent the last four seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and served as the team's alternate captain for three of his four years. In 265 regular-season games with the Phantoms, Conner has 71 goals and 128 assists for 199 points, including a plus/minus rating of +62. Overall, the left-handed forward has 197 goals and 332 assist for 529 points in 678 total regular-season AHL games.

Conner has also accumulated 22 goals and 28 assists for 50 points in 180 National Hockey League regular-season games with Dallas, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Phoenix, and Washington.

Prior to his professional career, Conner played four years at Michigan Tech and racked up 69 goals and 60 assists for 129 points in 151 games.

The Binghamton Devils released the Summer Six-Pack ticket offer that includes tickets to six fan-favorite promotional games during the 2019-20 season. When purchased, fans are automatically entered to win a FREE Binghamton Devils custom Cornhole Board set!

The Summer Six-Pack will include the following games:

* Opening Night - Saturday, October 5, 2019 * Star Wars Night - Saturday, October 26, 2019 * Black Friday - Friday, November 29, 2019 * Teddy Bear Toss - Saturday, December 14, 2019 * New Year's Eve - Tuesday, December 31, 2019 * Fan Appreciation Night - Saturday, April 11, 2020

The package is priced at $105 for Black and Silver sections and $114 for White and Red sections. Packages must be purchased in person at the Devils executive offices in the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, over the phone by calling 607-722-7367, or online!

Fans can also RSVP for the FREE Open House presented by iHeartRadio on Friday, July 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Binghamton Devils full season memberships are now available for the 2019-20 season! Get great benefits such as FREE New Jersey Devils NHL tickets, exclusive access to Devils players, a brand new referral program, gift cards, and much more! For information on becoming a member, text "MEMBER" to 607-722-7367.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2019

Devils Sign Forward Chris Conner to AHL Contract - Binghamton Devils

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.