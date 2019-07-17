Monsters Sign Forward Nikita Korostelev to One-Year AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Wednesday that the team signed forward Nikita Korostelev to a one-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. A 6'1", 209 lb. right-shooting native of Moskva, Russia, Korostelev, 22, posted 3-10-13 with four penalty minutes and a -6 rating in 31 appearances for the Monsters last season and added 3-4-7 with two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in 16 appearances for the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen.

In 41 career AHL appearances for the Laval Rocket and Cleveland spanning parts of two seasons from 2017-19, Korostelev notched 4-11-15 with six penalty minutes and a -14 rating. Originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (185th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Korostelev contributed 123-149-272 with 142 penalty minutes and a -47 rating in 287 OHL appearances for the Sarnia Sting and Peterborough Petes spanning parts of five seasons from 2013-18.

