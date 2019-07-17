Tampa Bay Lightning Re-Sign Defenseman Dominik Masin to One-Year Contract
July 17, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-signed defenseman Dominik Masin to a one-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Masin, 23, skated in 69 games with the Syracuse Crunch during the 2018-19 season, posting two goals and 12 points to go along with a plus-36 rating. He led the Crunch and ranked tied for second in the American Hockey League for plus/minus. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound defenseman also appeared in four playoff games in 2019.
The Mastec Kralove, Czech Republic native has played in 214 career AHL games, all with the Crunch over the past four seasons, notching 14 goals and 42 points. Masin set career highs for goals (nine), assists (15) and points (24) during the 2017-18 season. He was originally drafted by the Bolts in the second round, 35th overall, at the 2014 NHL Draft.
Ticket packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.
