Condors Sign Anthony Peluso and Vincent Desharnais

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the team has signed RW Anthony Peluso (one-year deal) and D Vincent Desharnais (DAY-ar-nay, two-year deal) to AHL contracts. For an updated look at offseason signings, click here for the player tracker.

PELUSO (stats), 6'3", 236 lbs., 30 years old

A veteran of 423 professional games (275 AHL, 148 NHL) who enters his 11th professional season in 2019-20

In 275 AHL games, the North York, Ontario native has registered 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points and 472 penalty minutes

Played 35 games in Stockton last season and had eight points (3g-5a) in addition to four games in the NHL with Calgary

A 6th round (#160 overall) selection in the 2007 NHL Draft by St. Louis

DESHARNAIS (stats), 6'6", 216 lbs., 23 years old

Played four seasons and 131 games at Providence College where he totaled 29 points (8g-21a) and was +23

His best season came this past year as a senior with 13 points (5g-8a) in 42 games and a +22

He was voted the 2019 Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman

A 7th round (#183 overall) selection in the 2016 NHL Draft by Edmonton

