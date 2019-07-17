Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Tanner Jago and Center Anthony Nellis

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Wednesday that defenseman Tanner Jago and center Anthony Nellis have been signed to AHL contracts for the 2019-20 season.

Jago, 25, prepares for his first pro action after captaining Bentley University in 2018-19. The blue liner completed his senior season with 28 points (9-19=28) in 37 games and ranked among the top-five defensemen in the Atlantic Hockey Conference for each of the last two seasons. Jago was named to the 2016 Atlantic Hockey All-Rookie team as a freshman. In four years with the Falcons, spanning from 2015 to 2019, the 6-foot skater logged 86 points (19-67=86) across 151 NCAA games.

Prior to enrolling at Bentley, the Brandon, Manitoba native skated with the Portage Terriers and Winkler Flyers of the MJHL and the Fargo Force of the USHL from 2011 to 2015.

Nellis, 24, turned pro at the end of the 2018-19 season, joining the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL. Nellis recorded eight points (5-3=8) in his first 10 games and was second on the roster in scoring across that stretch. Before turning pro, the 5-foot-11 center spent four years at Lake Superior State University. During his senior season, Nellis was tied for second on the team with 33 points (15-18=33) and 18 assists and earned a nomination for the 2019 Hobey Baker Award. The forward turned in 91 points (40-51') in 148 NCAA games and was among the team's top-four scorers in each of his four seasons with the Lakers.

The Breakeyville, Quebec native produced 80 points (32-48=80) in 58 games with the Pembroke Lumber Kings and was third in scoring in the CCHL before enrolling at Lake Superior State.

