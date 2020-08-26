Forward Brandon Hawkins Signs With The Walleye

August 26, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release





Toledo, OH - Forward Brandon Hawkins has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Hawkins, a second-year pro, played the majority of last season with the Wheeling Nailers. The Macomb, Michigan native racked up 33 points (16G-17A) in his 47 games. He ranked second for goals scored (16) for the Nailers and led the team and tied in the League with 189 for shots on goal.

Head Coach Dan Watson is glad to have this "thorn" on his side this upcoming season. "Brandon was thorn in our side and a pain to play against when he was with Wheeling last season. He has a heavy shot with quick release which makes him dangerous in the offensive zone. We look forward to continuing his development into an elite player at the ECHL level."

In six games with Wilkes-Barre Scranton, the 26-year-old recorded one point, an assist in his first AHL game on October 25, 2019. The forward also played five games at the end of the 2018-19 season with the Penguins on an amateur tryout agreement. He scored in both his first two games.

