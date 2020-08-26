Mavericks Ink Veteran Power Forward Lane Scheidl

Forward Lane Scheidl with HK Nitra

(Kansas City Mavericks) Forward Lane Scheidl with HK Nitra(Kansas City Mavericks)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday the club has signed veteran forward Lane Scheidl (SHY-dull) to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Scheidl, a six-foot, 194-pound, 28-year-old forward from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan returns to North America after two seasons in Slovakia with HK Nitra. Last season, he totaled 27 points on 16 goals and 11 assists in 53 games.

"He's a hardnosed, character-filled power forward," Mavericks Head Coach Tad O'Had said, "He's familiar with the ECHL and was very successful in Slovakia. He plays a powerful brand of hockey and he'll fit in well here with his skill, power and leadership."

Scheidl is a familiar name in the ECHL, playing in 271 career games, scoring 79 goals and compiling 86 assists for 165 points and 251 penalty minutes.

