Max Gottlieb Joins Stingrays Blue Line

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Max Gottlieb for the 2020-21 season.

Gottlieb, 25, joins South Carolina for his second professional year after spending his rookie campaign on an American Hockey League contract with the Ontario Reign. In addition to appearing in two games with the Reign, Gottlieb suited up for 43 contests while on loan with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets where he totaled 30 points on five goals and 25 assists.

"Max is a big piece for the Stingrays and a great addition to our defense corps," said Stingrays Head Coach Ryan Blair. "He plays a solid all-around game and was very impressive last season in the ECHL. I am extremely excited to welcome Max to Charleston and look forward to helping him develop as a player and a person."

Measuring 6-feet and 190-pounds, Gottlieb began his pro career with Ontario late in the 2018-19 year when he played in six games and netted a goal and an assist after completing a four-year collegiate career at Brown University. During his time at school, Gottlieb posted 60 points in 118 games (10 goals, 50 assists). His assist total was sixth-most all-time in school history amongst defensemen, while his point total ranked eighth.

"My dialogue with Coach Blair was really straightforward throughout the whole process," Gottlieb said. "He indicated to me that there was potentially a really good fit here and he had watched some of my games. He understood what I wanted to bring to the table and saw a place for that on his team, so I'm excited. I think a really underrated part of joining any team is having a really good relationship with the head coach so I'm looking forward to playing for him."

A native of Old Bridge, New Jersey, Gottlieb served as a co-captain during his senior season at Brown and was named to the All-Ivy League Second Team in 2015-16 and 2017-18. Gottlieb was also recognized by the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference (ECAC) as an All-Rookie Team member after his freshman season.

The blueliner said he prides himself on using his skating in all three zones to either defend, start a rush in transition or create offensive chances for his team.

"I think I can bring a lot of things to the table and I certainly like to contribute to the offensive side of the game if there are chances for that," Gottlieb said. "If not, I'm also fine with being a steady defenseman that can move the puck out of the defensive zone, get it to the forwards and jump in the play."

Prior to his collegiate career, Gottlieb played junior hockey with the Bloomington Thunder in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and the Bonnyville Pontiacs in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). He also spent time with the New Jersey Rockets.

