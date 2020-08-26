Rays Unveil New Look for the 2020-21 Season

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have unveiled a new look, debuting a red jersey Wednesday that will be worn as the team's dark uniform on a permanent basis beginning with the 2020-21 season.

"A few years ago, we incorporated a red jersey during the 2016-17 season that was very similar to what the Capitals wear," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "We received a great response from our fans, our season ticket holders and our players. Last year we discussed doing something similar for the upcoming season and we reached out to the Capitals. We are thrilled with how the jersey came out and are very proud of our affiliation. Both our white and red jerseys now incorporate a Lowcountry feel while aligning ourselves with Capitals organization."

The team has added a palmetto tree and crescent moon to the center of the collar on both primary jerseys this season, each a well-known symbol from the South Carolina state flag.

The jersey is now available for purchase thru the team's online store in both adult and youth sizes.

