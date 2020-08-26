Nailers Re-Sign Kyle McKenzie

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their ninth player signing of the 2020 offseason. Wheeling has re-signed defenseman Kyle McKenzie to an ECHL contract.

McKenzie, 27, was first acquired by Wheeling in a February trade with the Worcester Railers. Kyle appeared in two games with the Nailers, as he completed his third full season as a pro. Prior to the trade, the blueliner had spent his entire career with Worcester, accumulating four goals, 14 assists, and 18 points in 128 games. His best season came as a rookie in 2017-18, when he appeared in all but one game, and recorded ten points, as the Railers qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

"Kyle is a steady two-way defenseman," said Nailers Head Coach Mark French. "He adds experience, skill, and leadership to our roster."

Prior to turning pro, the Aston, Pennsylvania native attended Providence College for four years, where he majored in Social Science while playing for the Friars. The biggest moment of McKenzie's college career came in 2015, when he scored the tying goal in the NCAA National Championship Game against Boston University. Current Pittsburgh Penguin Brandon Tanev followed with the winning goal to give the Friars the title. During his freshman year, Kyle was teammates with Nailers Assistant Coach Derek Army, who also served as his assistant coach in Worcester.

"Wheeling is a first class organization that treats its players very well," McKenzie said. "Everyone I met there made an impression on me, then this summer, Mark pushed hard to sign me. I want to bring my experience to help the team make the playoffs."

