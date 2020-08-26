Cyclones Sign Rookie Forward Thomas Beretta

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward THOMAS BERETTA to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Beretta completed a four year NCAA career at the University of Vermont where he posted six points in 31 games; he also named to the Hockey East-All Academic Team. Prior to spending his senior season in Vermont, Beretta spent three seasons at Michigan Tech where he accumulated 26 points over 102 games for the Huskies.

"I am excited to begin my professional career in Cincinnati and to play for the Cyclones," said Beretta. "The recent success of the team provides a great opportunity for me and I am eager to help the team continue to win. I plan on bringing a solid two-way style of hockey with an ability to provide offense and be trusted upon defensively. I would like to thank my family for all the sacrifices they have made and all of my past teammates and coaches who helped me get to this point."

Prior to playing collegiately, Beretta captained the OJHL's St. Michaels Buzzers where he led the team with 66 points. In 2014-2015, the King City, Ontario native tallied 49 points in 49 games.

"Thomas comes highly regarded as a two-way center with leadership ability" said Cyclones Head Coach Matt Thomas. "His ability to play in all situations will help complement our returning players. We look forward to having Thomas create depth up the middle in a very important role."

